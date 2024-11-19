Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Nov. 19

** IRAN DAILY

-- CBI to allocate $3b to production units

The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) will provide 2 quadrillion rials (approximately $3 billion) in cash to the country’s production units, according to the CBI governor.

-- Israeli ethnic cleansing nears completion in northern Gaza

The Israeli effort to eliminate or expel Palestinian residents of the Gaza Strip — an effort that has been apparent since early in Israel’s year-long military assault on the territory — is close to achieving its goal in the northernmost portion of the Strip.

-- New EU sanctions will not go unanswered: Tehran

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei warned that new sanctions imposed by the European countries and the UK on the Islamic Republic will not go unanswered.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran Condemns UK, EU Sanctions on ISILL Shipping Lines

LONDON (IRNA) -- Managing Director of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Ali Akbar Safaei on Monday condemned sanctions imposed by the UK and the EU on Iran’s shipping lines.

Safaei, who traveled to London to take part in the meeting of the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Council, said the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) is a fully commercial entity which transports commercial goods not only to Iran but also to other countries, making it one of the largest shipping companies in West Asia.

-- Official: Iran Has No Role in Red Sea Conflict

LONDON (IRNA) – Iran on Monday strongly dismissed Western accusations over having role in Red Sea conflict, emphasizing that the root cause of instability in West Asia lies is the Israeli regime’s “genocidal policies” in Palestine and Lebanon, supported by the United States.

Addressing the International Maritime Organization (IMO) meeting here, Deputy Minister of Roads and Urban Development Ali Akbar Safaei criticized a small number of Western representatives, particularly from the United States, for exploiting the IMO platform for political purposes.

-- Hezbollah Responds to Assassination With Missile Salvos

BEIRUT (Dispatches) – Hezbollah said it fired a number of rockets at Israeli forces in Kiryat Shmona in northern occupied territories just after midnight on Monday, following Israel’s assassination of the Lebanese resistance movement’s media chief Mohamed Afif in the Beirut area.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Response to Israeli aggression will be decisive: Iran Foreign Ministry

TEHRAN – Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmaeil Baqaei, has strongly reaffirmed the country’s right to defend its territorial integrity and sovereignty, promising a firm response to Israel’s latest military attack.

-- Iranian Google software engineer resigns over company’s ties to Israeli military

TEHRAN – Iranian software engineer Alireza Zakeri has announced his resignation from Google over the company’s collaboration with Israel on Project Nimbus, a $1.2 billion AI and cloud services deal that benefits the Israeli military and is used in the ongoing assault on Gaza, which has already claimed over 43,000 lives.

The recent tensions escalated after Israeli warplanes, using US-controlled airspace over Iraq, launched strikes on Iranian military installations in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces on October 26. The attacks resulted in the deaths of four Iranian Armed Forces personnel and one civilian, marking a significant violation of Iran’s sovereignty.

