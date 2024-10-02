Supreme Leader to lead Tehran Friday prayer this week

Ayatollah Khemenei will deliver Friday prayer sermons at Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Musallah on October 4.

A ceremony will be held before the prayers to commemorate Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of the Lebanese resistance movement Hezbollah, and his companions, including Iranian general Abbas Nilfotoushan, who were martyred in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last week.

The Supreme Leader said earlier on Wednesday in a meeting with Iranian academic and scientific elites that he will soon address the public about the ongoing developments in Gaza and in Lebanon.

The sermons will come days after Iran launched a successful missile operation on targets in the Israeli-occupied Palestine to avenge Israel’s assassination of senior resistance leaders and to support the people of Gaza and Lebanon against Israel’s brutal aggression.

