Pezeshkian: Netanyahu should know that Iran is not warmonger; Tehran to stand firmly against any threat

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian stressed that following the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) missile attack on the heart of the occupied territories, Netanyahu should know that Iran is not belligerent, but it stands firmly against any threat.

"Based on legitimate rights and with the aim of peace and security for Iran and the region, a decisive response was given to the aggression of the Zionist regime," Pezeshkian wrote on his X account.

"This action was in defense of the interests and citizens of Iran," he added.

The Iranian president clarified that Netanyahu should know that Iran is not a belligerent, but it stands firmly against any threat. "This is only a corner of our power. Do not enter into a conflict with Iran," he further added.

