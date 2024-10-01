Pezeshkian: Netanyahu should know that Iran is not warmonger; Tehran to stand firmly against any threat

"Based on legitimate rights and with the aim of peace and security for Iran and the region, a decisive response was given to the aggression of the Zionist regime," Pezeshkian wrote on his X account.

"This action was in defense of the interests and citizens of Iran," he added.

The Iranian president clarified that Netanyahu should know that Iran is not a belligerent, but it stands firmly against any threat. "This is only a corner of our power. Do not enter into a conflict with Iran," he further added.

