Israeli onslaught: 250 Lebanese martyred in Beqaa in 9 days

According to al-Mayadeen, on Tuesday morning, the Zionist artillery bombarded the areas of Kfarkela, Odaisseh, El Khiam, and Al Wazani in southern Lebanon.

News outlets reported that eight people were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a rescue center in Machgharah, ​​Lebanon’s al-Baqa’a district.

Meanwhile, the official Lebanese news agency announced that the Zionist regime’s fighters attacked southern Lebanon, and 10 people were martyred and 5 others were injured.

The Zionist army also carried out attacks on the Dahieh in the south of Beirut.

The Israeli army targeted the Lebanese Assirat channel.

The Zionist regime launched massive attacks on various areas in the south of Lebanon on September 23.

The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced that these attacks have left hundreds of martyrs and thousands of injured.

9376**4354