Loud explosion heard in Tel Aviv

According to IRNA, some Zionist media said that the explosion was heard in the city and that the air defense was struggling to deal with the target in the sky over Tel Aviv.

These media announced that an unknown target was hit off the coast of Tel Aviv.

According to media reports, warning systems were not activated despite the explosion.

However, some media outlets suspected that Yemeni missile landed in Tel Aviv, which is the second such attack in the past two days if confirmed.

In a statement on Saturday, General Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni Armed Forces said Yemenis fired a Palestine-2 home-made missile at the Tel Aviv's bin Gurion Airport when Netanyahu arrived [back from the US].

Saree said that Yemeni will continue to react to the crimes of the enemy and will not hesitate to enhance the level of tension as required by each stage and contribute to the defense of Gaza and Lebanon.

