Eurasian Union discusses implementing free trade with Iran

According to IRNA's Monday evening report, these negotiations took place while the parties have already signed an agreement to cancel customs tariffs on 87% of goods in bilateral exchanges.

However, the parties emphasized on speeding up the implementation of the free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran, report said.

Earlier, Andrey Slpanov, the Minister of Trade of the Eurasian Economic Union and Iran's new Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak also discussed the needs of strengthening cooperation between the EAEU and Tehran on the sidelines of the 2024 Eurasian Economic Forum in Yerevan, the capital of Armenia.

In the meeting, The Iranian minister invited Slpanov to visit the third Eurasia Exhibition which will be held in Tehran from December 13th to 16th.

Atabak, who has traveled to Yerevan to participate in the Eurasian Economic Forum, is accompanied by a delegation consisting of the head of the Trade Development Organization, a number of lawmakers and about a hundred representatives of Iranian companies, organizations and businessmen.

The business dialogue event between Iran and the Eurasian Economic Union in Yerevan included round tables with topics such as the development of commercial, economic and industrial cooperation.

Iran and EAEU reached a preferential trade agreement in 2018, based on which about 862 commodity items are currently subject to preferential tariffs. The agreement came into effect on October 27, 2019.

In December last year, the two sides also signed a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) during the EAEU Summit in St. Petersburg, Russia.

