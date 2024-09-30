London in contact with Tehran to reduce regional tensions: British FM

According to IRNA, David Lammy made the remarks in an interview with reporters on Monday night, in which, he also mentioned a recent meeting with his Iranian counterpart Abbas Araghchi on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

We had a detailed discussion about the situation in West Asia and urged Iran to exercise restraint, he said in reference to his talks with the top Iranian diplomat.

As you expect, we will continue our contact with the Iranian side in the coming hours, Lammy said, adding that we cannot predict the situation in the region that may worsen significantly in the coming hours and days.

He further mentioned about his telephone conversation he had with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday evening, saying both sides expressed concern about the situation in West Asia and the escalation of tensions.

This evening, in a conversation with Blinken, we emphasized the need to reach a diplomatic solution to the Middle East crisis, Lammy posted a message on his X social network.

The UK and the US, the two main architects of Israel in occupied Palestine, have long been providing the Zionist regime with financial, military and diplomatic, have failed to condemn Israeli bloodshed of civilians in Lebanon or the assassination Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Hezbollah Resistance Movement.

