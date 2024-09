According to the Lebanese media, the artillery and armor units of the Zionist regime stationed in the Zionist settlement and military base "Al Matla" are firing missiles in Al-Khayam region in southern Lebanon.

Al-Mayadeen news network also announced that the "Al-Vazani" region in southern Lebanon has been under Israeli artillery fire for two hours.

Some media consider these attacks as a prelude to the Zionist regime's land invasion of southern Lebanon.

