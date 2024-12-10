Dec 10, 2024, 6:23 PM
'Instrumentalization of human rights discourses jeopardizes integrity of its framework'

'Instrumentalization of human rights discourses jeopardizes integrity of its framework'

Tehran, IRNA - Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei has said that the instrumentalization of human rights discourses for political interests plus double standards and selective treatments seriously jeopardizes the integrity of the human rights framework.

In a post on his X social media platform account on Tuesday, Baghaei wrote, “On Human Rights Day, humanity takes pride in its landmark achievement on 10 December 1948 when UNGA adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR).”

He added, “However, the instrumentalization of human rights discourses for political interests plus double standards and selective treatments continue to pose the most consequential threat to human rights by seriously jeopardizing the integrity of the human rights framework.”

