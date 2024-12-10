Iran, Kyrgyzstan agree on joint logistics center in Iranian ports

A high-level economic delegation from Kyrgyzstan, led by the country’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Temirbek Erkinov, met with the head of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization Ali Akbar Safaee.

During the meeting, Erkinov highlighted Kyrgyzstan’s need for access to open seas, noting that Iranian commercial ports are vital for the landlocked nation’s economic and transit cooperation with Iran.

He emphasized that talks between the two countries regarding the development of Iran’s Shahid Rajaee Port for transit and investment have been ongoing for some time.

The senior Kyrgyz diplomat confirmed his country’s readiness to collaborate with Iran on establishing a logistics zone at the port, which will facilitate exports, imports, and transit operations.

In response, Safaee expressed strong support for any investment in Iranian ports, particularly in special economic and free trade zones.

“With the investment of the Kyrgyz private sector in the northern and southern ports of Iran, the country’s traders and transit goods will enjoy appropriate discounts and facilities,” he said.

The delegation from Kyrgyzstan, which included senior officials from the transport, economy, and justice sectors, visited Iran for discussions on investing in logistics infrastructure to strengthen Kyrgyzstan’s position as a key partner in the region’s transportation and logistics networks and further enhance ties between the two nations.

