Official says Syria's infrastructure being destroyed

Addressing the opening ceremony of Iran Airshow in Kish Island on Tuesday, Mohsen Rezaee said that the Israeli military forces reached 20 kilometers from Damascus by taking advantage of the developments in Syria.

During the last 24 hours, 250 points in Syria were attacked by Israel, the US and terrorist groups, and all Syrian military research centers are being completely destroyed.

The recent events in Lebanon and Syria, and maybe in Iraq in the near future, indicate the enemies' fear of the independence of the regional countries.

Enemies are trying to change the face of West Asia, he noted.

These crimes are even worse than those committed by Hitler, he stressed.

Rezaee warned the regional countries that weakening the regional security will cause irreparable damage to the countries.

Iran Airshow is underway in the presence of 170 domestic and foreign companies and the representatives of Russia, China, Malaysia and Pakistan.

