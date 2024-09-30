Oct 1, 2024, 12:14 AM
Martyr Nasrallah had turned dream of Zionist regime into nightmare: Araghchi

Tehran, Iran - Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi released a message related to the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and wrote that Martyr Nasrallah had turned three decades of sleep of the evil Zionist regime into a nightmare.

"This evening, while attending the Lebanese Hezbollah office in Tehran, I expressed my condolences and that of all my colleagues in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the representative of the Lebanese Hezbollah in Tehran," Araghchi wrote in his message.

"Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, who got this honor to be the commander of the first Arab army to defeat the Zionists... He who had the honor of taking back the occupied lands of Lebanon from the hands of the Zionist enemy during his tenure... He who fought in the Tammuz war, He ridiculed the myth of the invincibility of the brutal technologies of the West... He who had turned the three-decade dream of the evil Zionist regime into a nightmare in Cairo... Now he has also received the honor of martyrdom on the way to Quds... It is definitely his blood It promises the victory of right over wrong," he added.

