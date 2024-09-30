President Pezeshkian: Iran will stand against cruelty and crime with strength

During his presence at the office of the Hezbollah movement in Tehran and on the sidelines of paying tribute to martyr Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and other martyrs of this movement, President Pezeshkian made the remarks in a short interview with Al-Manar TV channel.

"Shame and curse should be sent to all the false claimants of supporting human rights, freedom and democracy, who have changed the place of oppressors and oppressors today," he said.

The president stated that today the arrogant system has changed the meaning and usage of words with the help of its media empire, and added, "The arrogant call terrorists and murderers saviors, and people who support humanity and the oppressed as terrorists."

Referring to the fact that certainly not only in Iran, but also in the whole world free people are seeking to establish truth and justice following the master of the free people of the world, he clarified, "Our words with arrogant people are the same words of Imam Hossein (AS) who said if you don't have a religion, at least be free and fight in the men's field, not to kill women, children, old and young, and bomb schools, hospitals, and shelters with the help of technology and bombing."

"If the arrogant think that with the assassination of the generals and fighters of the resistance, the science of fighting oppression, aggression and crime will remain on the ground, they are very wrong and we will stand against oppression and crime with strength and we are sure that our brothers and all Muslims and the free people of the world do not rest in the face of oppression," he added.

At the end, President Pezeshkian requested the Almighty God to bless the soul of Martyr Nasrallah with all the martyrs of the fight against oppression and injustice.

2050