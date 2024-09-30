Yemeni armed forces shoot down 11th US-made drone

Brigadier General Yahya Saree made the announcement Monday night hours after video footage circulated online showing a surface-to-air missile striking the unmanned aircraft over Saada province.

An image also showed wreckage of the drone, with pieces resembling that of an MQ-9.

Saree noted that the drone was the eleventh of its kind that the Yemeni air defenses have shot down, adding that the operation was in support of the Palestinian and Lebanese people, as well as in response to an Israeli airstrike on Yemeni oil facilities in the port of Hudaydah.

At least five Yemeni people were killed and 57 others wounded in the attack on Sunday.

The Yemeni armed forces have targeted Israeli ships and those of its allies traveling through the Red Sea over the war in Gaza. The US, Britain and the Israeli regime have also launched airstrikes on Yemen.

