Nasrallah’s blood will continue to boil against oppression: Pezeshkian

During the Monday visit, the president expressed his condolences to the heroic people of Lebanon and all freedom-loving individuals around the world for the martyrdom of Nasrallah and other Hezbollah commanders, who lost their lives in a massive Israeli strike on southern Beirut.

Pezeshkian signed a memorial notebook in honor of the late Hezbollah leader.

“The world must know that the blood of the great martyr, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, and his companions will continue to boil and rise against oppression and tyranny,” the president wrote.

He said the United States and others supporters of the Israeli regime showed to the world “how human rights, human dignity and international laws are violated".

Iran's president further criticized the portrayal of terrorists and criminals as human rights advocates, while those who stand against oppression and support the oppressed are labeled as terrorists.

4335**2050