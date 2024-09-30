Araghchi posts message in Arabic on martyrdom of Nasrallah

Nasrallah had the honor of being the commander of the first Arab army to defeat the Zionists, Araghchi said in his post on Sunday, adding that he had the honor of freeing the occupied Lebanese lands from the clutches of the Zionist enemy.

Araghchi further wrote that the slain Hezbollah chief mocked the myth of the invincibility of Western military technologies in the Tammuz war in 2006.

He [Nasrallah] turned the dream of the evil Zionist regime into a nightmare for three decades.

At the end, Araghchi wrote that Sayyed Nasrallah also received the honor of martyrdom on the way to Quds and that his blood will definitely be a promise of the victory of right over wrong.

