Iran FM: Nasrallah martyrdom will strengthen resistance front

Iran FM: Nasrallah martyrdom will strengthen resistance front

New York, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has said that the martyrdom of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah is a great loss for the people of Lebanon, West Asia and the whole Islamic world, stressing that “the blood of this great man” will further strengthen the resistance front.

Araghchi made the comments in a phone conversation with his Lebanese counterpart Abdallah Rashid Bou Habib on Saturday hours after the Hezbollah resistance movement confirmed that its secretary general Hassan Nasrallah had lost his life in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut a day earlier.

The top Iranian diplomat hailed Nasrallah for the great role he played in spreading the resistance’s school of thought against the occupying Israeli regime.

Araghchi also said that the cowardly act by the Israeli regime to assassinate Nasrallah through its brutal attack on residential areas in Beirut is clear aggression against Lebanon’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and is also a war crime.  

