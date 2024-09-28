UN credibility is badly at stake, Iran FM says after Nasrallah assassination

“The UN's credibility is badly at stake unless the UNSC acts to stop the occupying regime's aggression. Global action must be mobilized to counter this scourge before it's too late,” said Araghchi in a post on his X page.

The post came after the top Iranian diplomat held a meeting in New York with President of the UN General Assembly Philémon Yang.

“In my talks with UNGA President, I underscored the UN's responsibility with regard to peace and security. I underlined the need for decisive action regarding Israeli regime's continuing aggression against Lebanon and its genocide of Palestinians,” said Araghchi in the post.

UNSC inaction cause of Israeli adventurism

In another post on the X, Araghchi said he had criticized the UN Security Council’s inaction on the ongoing conflicts in the West Asia region during a meeting with UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

The Iranian foreign minister said that in the meeting, he had “stressed that Security Council's inaction - due to obstructions of US and other Israel supporters - is a major cause of ongoing atrocities and adventurism by the illegitimate Israeli regime.”

He also reminded the UN chief of the role played by the US in the Israeli regime’s assassination of Nasrallah.

“... the US is certainly complicit in Israel's crimes and aggression in Gaza and Lebanon. I noted specifically that Lebanese resistance leader Seyed Hassan Nasrallah was martyred in an operation involving US-gifted 5000-pound bunker-busters,” said Araghchi.

Hezbollah on Saturday confirmed the martyrdom of its secretary general Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah in an Israeli airstrike a day earlier, which targeted buildings in south of the Lebanese capital Beirut.

