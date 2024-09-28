Rallies held in Iran’s major cities to honor Nasrallah

Protesters gathered in Tehran’s Palestine Square on Saturday to denounce the recent wave of Israeli atrocities in Lebanon which led to the martyrdom of Nasrallah.

Nasrallah, who led the Lebanese resistance movement for 32 years, was martyred in a massive Israeli airstrike on a series of residential buildings in Dahiya, a dense urban area south of Beirut, using dozens of 2,000-pound American bunker-buster bombs.

Despite the rainy weather in Tehran, the demonstrators in Palestine Square held images of the Hezbollah leader and chanted, “Revenge, revenge!”

In the holy city of Mashhad, a mourning flag was raised over the dome of Imam Reza's shrine after Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah's martyrdom in a statement.

People also gathered in the Imam Khomeini portico in the holy shrine to condemn the Israeli regime and its crimes.

4353**2050