Regional leaders, groups offer condolences on Nasrallah’s martyrdom

Muqtada al-Sadr, the leader of Iraq’s Sadrist movement, in a message on Saturday, offered condolences over the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Secretary General of Lebanon's Hezbollah, who was martyred along with a group of his companions in an Israeli regime's aerial aggression on the movement commander center in the south of the Lebanese capital.

In a related reaction, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al-Sudani voiced condolences over the incident. He announced three days of public mourning across Iraq.

Also, Sheikh Khalid al-Mulla, head of the Iraqi scholars' community, said in a condolence message that Nasrallah was martyred with courage.

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) expressed its condolences to the Palestinians, the Arab and Islamic Ummah, and the free people of the world on the martyrdom of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and a group of his brotherly commanders.

In addition, in a statement, the Islamic Jihad of Palestine offered condolences on the martyrdom of Hezbollah Secretary General Hassan Nasrallah and slammed the terrorist action of the Zionist Israeli regime.

Updating...

