Martyrdom of resistance leaders will make it stronger: Iran president

In a message issued on Saturday, President Pezeshkian said that Nasrallah had achieved his life-time dream to become a martyr in the path of sacrifice and bravery after he was killed in an Israeli regime airstrike a day earlier in the Lebanese capital Beirut.

He said no one will forget that the order for assassination of Nasrallah had been issued by the Israeli Prime Minster Benjaim Netanyahu when he was in New York to address the United Nations General Assembly.

The Iranian president said this was a sign that the United States government was complicit in the crime committed by the Israeli regime.

Pezeshkian said that Hezbollah will continue to shine in the path of fighting oppression despite Nasrallah’s absence.

Iranian Vice-President Mohammad Reza Aref also offered condolences on the martyrdom of Nasrallah and said that the blood of martyrs like him will accelerate the collapse of the Zionist regime of Israel.

Aref said the Iranian government and people will continue to support the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon and in the wider region.

