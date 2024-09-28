Zarif says resistance against Israeli aggression to go on more forcefully

The chaotic plan of Netanyahu and Israel for the region and the world will undoubtedly fail, Zarif wrote on his official X account on Saturday hours after Hezbollah confirmed the martyrdom of its leader in Zionist airstrikes against Beirut suburbs a day earlier.

Referring to Nasrallah as the “symbol of the fight against oppression and a refuge for the oppressed people in Lebanon and the whole region”, Zarif said that he was saddened to hear the news of his martyrdom.

He condoled Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the people and government of Lebanon and all the resistance forces, as well as the freedom-seekers across the world over the martyrdom of the Hezbollah leader.

