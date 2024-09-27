Iran urges UNSC to impose effective sanctions against Israeli regime

"It is high time that the rule of law be restored, and the overdue justice be served. The UN Security Council should impose effective sanctions against the Israeli regime under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations," Kazem Gharibabadi said in a statement addressing before the 6th Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations.

The full text of Gharibabadi's statement is as follows:

Mr. Chair.

Please allow me to express my gratitude to the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela for its commendable and excellent leadership of the Group of Friends in Defense of the Charter of the United Nations which has enabled the Group to actively and substantively engage in various important processes within the United Nations.

Mr. Chair, Distinguished Colleagues.

We appreciate the particular attention of the present meeting to the catastrophic situation in Palestine which unfortunately is deteriorating by the minute. The UN Security Council has not been able to stop this carnage and abhorrence due to the United States’s unyielding support to the Israeli regime. The United States is proactively aiding and abetting in the commission of atrocious crimes; the US along with the Israeli regime shall bear full responsibility for all their internationally wrongful acts and for each and every single life that is taken by the regime.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has shown utmost restraint against the Israeli provocations, nonetheless, the Israeli regime seems relentless in demonstrating its savagery, it is aiming now to expand its acts of aggression including to Lebanon propelling the region into a possibly irreversible escalation. Such provocations and brutality will not prevail our collective determination to stop the Israeli regime. One knows that restraint cannot be infinite.

Mr. Chair, Excellencies.

It is high time that the rule of law be restored, and the overdue justice be served. The UN Security Council should impose effective sanctions against the Israeli regime under Chapter VII of the Charter of the United Nations. It is also incumbent upon all States to desist and refrain from any form of aid and assistance or economic dealings with the regime so to stop its genocidal attacks and end its occupation. This is also the very essence of the recent advisory opinion of the International Court of Justice where it proscribes any aid or assistance and any economic or trade dealing with the said regime that may be conducive to the maintenance of the Israeli occupation.

Mr. Chair.

We highly value the noble aspiration of the Group to preserve the paramount status of the Charter in the face of persistent challenges and threats resulting, amongst others, from attempts of few to transform the very intergovernmental nature of the United Nations as well as from the egocentric unilateralism, in particular unilateral coercive measures. Unilateral coercive measures seek to infringe upon the sovereign and inalienable right of states to choose their economic system as well as their political, social, and cultural systems without outside interference, coercion, or threat in any form.

Such illegitimate purposes must be responded to in an effective and commensurate manner, we should enhance our coordination and cooperation within the Group geared towards countering unilateral coercive measures, as undergirded by our common objectives. Delivering joint positions in the relevant works of the United Nations on this matter and biennialization of the General Assembly relevant agenda item, have been highly aligned with this goal. In this context, we also value the continued advocacy of the Group for the proposal of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the ways and means to counter unilateral coercive measures which has been presented to the Charter Committee of the UN, as revised earlier this year.

Finally, welcoming the decision of the Russian Federation to host the next meeting of national coordinators of the Group, we look forward to fruitful exchanges of views within the Group in the anticipating meeting. I once again thank our Venezuelan colleagues for their excellent work in convening this meeting and chairing the Group.

I thank you.