Iran FM Spox holds US responsible for Israeli crimes in Palestine, Lebanon

"While the United States claims to be working toward a ceasefire, the Israeli regime has announced the receipt of an $8.7 billion aid package from the US to sustain and bolster its military capabilities," Kanaani wrote on his X account on Friday.

"Simultaneously, the US Secretary of Defense declared that Washington will never alter its commitment to assist Israel in defending itself," he added.

"It is disgraceful that the US characterizes the killing of approximately 42,000 people over 11 months in Palestine and more than 1,500 people in just 4 days in Lebanon as self-defense," he noted.

"The world harbors no doubt that the US is the primary accomplice to the Israeli regime’s war crimes in the genocide of Palestinians and the ongoing atrocities against the Lebanese people," he stated.

