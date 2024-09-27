Sep 27, 2024, 10:43 AM
Iran chairs ACD foreign ministerial meeting in New York

Iran chairs ACD foreign ministerial meeting in New York

New York, IRNA – A foreign ministerial meeting of the Asian Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) has been held in New York chaired by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in the US city on Thursday local time.

Addressing the meeting, Araghchi said that an ACD meeting in Tehran three months ago was a turning point in the history of cooperation among member countries.

Nasser Al-Mutairi, the new ACD secretary general, also addressed the meeting and briefed the member countries on the preparation measures for an upcoming ACD Summit in Qatar.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is scheduled to attend the Qatar Summit due to be held next week.

