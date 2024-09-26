Pezeshkian says shared Iran's concern about Palestine, Lebanon with world leaders

"It was decided that we will have meetings with Islamic countries in the future and announce our statements and protests and make decisions," President Pezeshkian said upon his return from New York at Tehran International Mehrabad Airport on Thursday evening.

"During this trip, we spoke with the president of the European Council and the heads of European countries, but they said that we have condemned Israel's crimes, but the US must also solve the problem and Netanyahu, who cannot be called a human being," he added.

The Iranian president continued that "we have expressed these issues at the UN and in the meetings we had, everyone expressed sympathy, but sympathy does not solve the problem".

"In our country and in other countries, even if a simple incident happens, they do anything to show that human rights have been violated, but they remain silent and justify the crimes of Israel and the killing of hundreds of people," he added.

JCPOA Issue Is Supposed to Be Followed at Foreign Ministers Level

President Pezeshkian also mentioned the issue of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

He explained that discussions were held about the JCPOA, and said, "We raised our concerns with European countries, and the ministers of foreign affairs were supposed to follow up on this issue. We announced that we did not tear up the JCPOA and it was Trump who did it, they also accepted. We are trying to follow up this process and sanctions and the process they have created in our country through dialogue."

