‘Passage of time won’t make criminals immune from trial’

Nasser Kanaani made the remarks in reaction to recent statements by the US Secretary of State regarding Iran's threats to former American officials, calling them ridiculous and completely baseless accusations.

It is clear that making such claims is only part of the election atmosphere in the US and is done with specific political goals, which is not even worth answering, he said.

Kanaani underlined that the American government cannot lessen its international responsibilities by leveling political accusations against Iran in the current volatile situation despite Washington’s own complicity in all kinds of crimes of the Zionist regime in Palestine and Lebanon.

The international community considers the American regime and its officials responsible for the occurrence of such human disasters, he said adding, “Criminals will not be immune from trial and punishment with the passage of time.”

