Region on brink of “full-scale catastrophe”: Iran FM

Speaking to reporters in New York late on Wednesday, Araghchi said, “Unwavering support from the US and certain Western States has emboldened Israel to commit crimes with impunity.”

He added, “This impunity, coupled with Security Council inaction, has pushed the region toward disaster.”

The Security Council has been called upon to convene regarding the situation in Lebanon, which is unprecedentedly alarming, he said, adding, “The region is on the brink of a full-scale catastrophe.”

“If unchecked, the world will face catastrophic consequences unlike anything before. Israel has been mass murdering civilians in Gaza and now it seems to be replicating the same in Lebanon by waging a war of aggression against the country.”

Referring to how a senior UN official described the situation in Gaza as “the hell of the earth,” he said, “Now Israel is repeating its crimes in Lebanon. In just one week, Israel has unleashed brutal attacks on Lebanese cities, killing hundreds of women and children.”

Calling Israel “a rogue aggressive regime” that has crossed all red lines, Araghchi said, “For this terrorist regime, international law, human rights, and peace mean nothing.”

The Iranian minister of foreign affairs said that Israel’s ultimate sinister intention is to set the whole region on fire and that Israel’s invasion of Lebanon is unlawful, criminal, and an act of aggression, adding, “The Charter of the UN is blatantly violated.”

Urging the United Nations Security Council to intervene to restore peace and security in the region, he said that the Islamic Republic of Iran has repeatedly warned of the consequences of Israel’s malicious acts.

“The international community cannot ignore the role of the United States and its allies in enabling Israel’s atrocities.”

He also said that the Zionist regime’s leaders “must understand that their crimes will not go unpunished,” and added the path to de-escalation is clear: “Israel must immediately stop its attacks on Gaza and Lebanon.”

If the Security Council does not act now to halt Israel’s war and enforce an immediate ceasefire to save innocent lives, “the region risks full-scale conflict, and history will hold Israel’s enablers, especially the United States, responsible.”

He once again reiterated that Iran stands firmly with the government and the people of Lebanon.

