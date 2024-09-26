Iran’s nuclear chief appoints Javad Oji as his deputy

Eslami issued a decree for the appointment of Oji to the position of the deputy head of the AEOI, according to IRNA's foreign policy report on Thursday.

Oji is an Iranian oil engineer who served as the Minister of Petroleum of Iran from 2021 to 2024 during the administration of the late President Ebrahim Raisi.

He previously served as deputy oil minister under former President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

According to IRNA, Oji was born in Shiraz in 1966 and completed his university education in petroleum engineering from the Petroleum University of Technology in Ahvaz, southeastern Iran.

