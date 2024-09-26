Int’l inaction gives legitimacy to Zionist crimes: Iran FM Spox

We condemn in the strongest terms the barbaric attack of the Zionist regime today on the school housing the displaced in the Jabalia camp in Gaza, as well as the violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and the airstrike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, Kanaani said in a post he published on his X social media network on Thursday evening.

The result of the international community's inaction against Israel's professional crime and its war crimes in Palestine and Lebanon is nothing but the normalization of crime and evil acts and the discrediting of the United Nations, international law, international treaties and conventions, and the increasing and irreparable threats to international peace and security, he wrote further.

