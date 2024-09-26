Pezeshkian returns from US with historical tablets

According to IRNA, historical tablets belonging to Darius I, also known as Darius the Great, who rule the Achaemenid Empire in the 5th century BC will come back from the US simultaneously with the return of President Pezeshkian from New York on Thursday evening.

Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs have been for decades raising the issue of antics kept in the US and reclaimed more than 3,000 Achaemenid tablets from the Americans that were discovered during excavations in Iran by the Department of Archeology of the Institute of Oriental Studies at the University of Chicago.

These tablets are often written in cuneiform and in Elamite or Aramaic language in different shapes and sizes, and their subjects are mainly related to the management of resources, roads, social relations, basic necessities of life, wages and the economy of the Achaemenid society during Darius I.

Cuneiform is a writing system that was used to write several languages of the Ancient Near East.

This will be the sixth shipment of Achaemenid tablets from the US considered to be souvenirs for Pezeshkian during his visit to the UN headquarters.

