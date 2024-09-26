Iran embassy in London issues message on ‘Sacred Defense Week’

These days mark the anniversary of Saddam Hussein’s regime launching military aggression against Iran in 1980, the embassy said in the message published on its X social media network on Thursday.

The post said that in Iran, we honor and pay tribute to those who bravely defended their homeland and sacrificed their lives in the face of the invasion.

While Iran has not initiated an attack on any country in the past two centuries, it has always taken every necessary step to defend its land, the embassy wrote, adding that it reaffirms Iran's commitment to doing whatever is needed for our defense.

The message issued on ‘Sacred Defense Week’, an annual commemoration of the Iraqi-imposed war on the country in the 1980s.

The war lasted eight years and recorded one of the tragedies of the 20th century.

