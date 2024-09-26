‘Israeli regime, its supporters are biggest terrorists’

Pezeshkian made the comment on Thursday at the end of his trip to the United States where he addressed the 79th UN General Assembly session and held separate meetings with world leaders.

The president said that he held meetings with officials of more than 15 countries, with most of the discussions focusing on the Gaza war as well as the Israeli aggression on Lebanon.

Israel and those supporting the regime claim that they are defending human rights and are opposed to terrorism, he said, adding that “the Zionist regime and its supporters are the biggest terrorists, because they easily bomb innocent people in Gaza and Lebanon, and destroy their homes with the tools and power they have. They have closed the roads and do not allow water, food and medicine to reach [people]”.

Pezeshkian departed New York for Tehran early on Thursday.

