Invitation for American Jew to attend Iran’s event in NY explained

New York, IRNA – Iran’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York has made the clarification regarding the invitation for a Jewish-American professor to the interfaith dialogue meeting attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian.

Iran's Mission announced on Wednesday local time that Lior Sternfeld, a university professor and an American Jew was invited to the meeting dubbed “Role of Divine Religions in Establishing World Peace”

The meeting was a balanced combination of scholars and university professors from Abrahamic religions, the statement said, adding that the reason for inviting Sternfeld was his researches in the fields of Judaism, Islam and Iran, and his long history if anti-Zionism activities.

He was invited to the meeting as an American Jew, and there was no information about his possible history of having dual citizenship. We consider this suspicious propaganda move to be rooted in the anger of the Zionist regime for holding such a meeting, Iran's UN mission added.

