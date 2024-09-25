Hezbollah carries out fresh missile attacks on Israeli-occupied lands

According to a report by Al Manar, the official television channel of Hezbollah, the resistance group struck the town of Sa’ir in southern West Bank and Kiryat Motzkin, a city in the Haifa district on Wednesday.

The attacks came in retaliation for widespread Zionist strikes on southern Lebanon over the past few days.

Hezbollah missiles have hit the towns of Zikhron Ya'akov and Bat Shlomo in southern Haifa, Israeli media reported, the first attacks by the group on this part of the occupied territories.

A Zionist settler has reportedly been killed in the strikes with three others being wounded.

9341**2050