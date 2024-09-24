Sep 24, 2024, 10:12 PM
Iran’s security chief meets with CEO of Russia’s Gazprom

Iran’s security chief meets with CEO of Russia’s Gazprom

Tehran, IRNA - Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council has expressed optimism about the swift implementation of agreed-upon energy projects between Tehran and Moscow.

Ali Akbar Ahmadian met with Alexey Miller, the CEO of Russian energy company Gazprom, in Tehran on Tuesday, following agreements made during his recent trip to St. Petersburg for the BRICS summit.

During the meeting, Miller presented a report on negotiations and agreements with Iran in the energy sector, expressing satisfaction with the progress achieved thus far.

Ahmadian said that the SNSC's secretariat would continue to pursue the agreements until the objectives set out by both countries in the energy sector are fully realized.

