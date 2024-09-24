Iran’s imports of basic goods at $7.3bn in H1 calendar year

Figures by the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) show that $7.3 billion worth of basic commodities were cleared and imported into the country between March 21 and September 21.

This represents a 7.7% increase in terms of weight compared to the previous year, although there was a 5% decrease in total value, IRNA reported from the customs office on Tuesday.

The most significant increases in weight and value among essential goods imports were seen in red meat and soybean meal, while the most notable decreases in both weight and value were related to wheat and various types of cooking oils.

Additionally, the report detailed the top five essential goods by value: corn at $1.52 billion, various oilseeds at $941 million, soybean meal at $916 million, cooking oils at $724 million, and rice at $560 million.

