Iraqi resistance conducts drone attack on occupied Golan

In a statement, the Iraqi resistance said it had attacked the target in the occupied Golan with the “Al-Arfad” drone.

It emphasized that the operation was carried out in line with resisting the Zionist occupation, helping the Palestinian people, and responding to the massacre of civilians by the Zionists.

The Iraqi resistance groups stressed on Monday night that they support Hezbollah against the Israeli invaders in terms of weapons and manpower.

The New Arab quoted a senior Iraqi resistance official as saying they had agreed that drone and missile attacks from inside Iraq and Syria towards targets in occupied Palestine will continue.

The resistance groups reached agreements, the most important of which was to directly enter the battles alongside the Lebanese Hezbollah against the Zionist enemy, the official stated.

The commanders of the Iraqi resistance have made contacts with the Lebanese Hezbollah in the past few hours to make arrangements regarding any possible developments.

