Araghchi meets Japan FM, IAEA chief in New York

According to the IRNA reporter, Araghchi met with Japanese Foreign Minister Yōko Kamikawa on Monday night local time.

During the meeting, Kamikawa expressed her condolences over the mine explosion in in the Iranian city of Tabas that claimed the lives of dozens of miners.

Araghchi and Kamikawa also exchanged views on bilateral relations between Tokyo and Tehran as well as other regional and international developments.

Also on Monday night, Araghchi also met with Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

According to IRNA reporter, Araghchi and Grossi discussed and exchanged views on strengthening relations and cooperation between the Islamic Republic and the IAEA.

This is Grossi’s first meeting with a top Iranian official in New York since he met with Iran’s nuclear chief, Mohammad Eslami who traveled to Austria to participate in the 68th Regular Session of the IAEA General Conference earlier this month.

Araghchi arrived in New York on Friday night at the head of a delegation to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Over the past three days, the top Iranian diplomat has met and held talks with foreign counterparts and international officials.

His meetings include with the foreign ministers of Lebanon, Saudi Arabia, Uzbekistan, Bulgaria, Bahrain, Kuwait and Cuba, the head of the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Secretary General of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council and the UN coordinator for Gaza affairs.

4399