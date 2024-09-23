Sep 23, 2024, 7:03 PM
Journalist ID: 1114
News ID: 85605311
T T
2 Persons

Tags

Iran appoints first female auditor general

Sep 23, 2024, 7:03 PM
News ID: 85605311
Iran appoints first female auditor general

Tehran, IRNA – President of the Supreme Audit Court of Iran (SAC) Ahmadreza Dastgheib has appointed Neda Alaei as the first female auditor general of the country.

During a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, Alaei received her decree from Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The Supreme Audit Court of Iran operates under the direct supervision of Iranian Parliament, but acts independently in carrying out its roles and responsibilities. It is tasked with giving independent assurance to the Iranian Parliament and the citizens about how public budget has been spent in a given financial year.   

Alaei will serve as the SAC auditor general in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

9341**2050

2 Persons

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .