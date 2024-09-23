Iran appoints first female auditor general

During a meeting in Tehran on Sunday, Alaei received her decree from Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf.

The Supreme Audit Court of Iran operates under the direct supervision of Iranian Parliament, but acts independently in carrying out its roles and responsibilities. It is tasked with giving independent assurance to the Iranian Parliament and the citizens about how public budget has been spent in a given financial year.

Alaei will serve as the SAC auditor general in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

