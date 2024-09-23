AEOI chief: Global hegemony worried about Iran's scientific advances

Eslami said at the inauguration ceremony of Kashan's Nuclear Martyrs' Educational and Cultural Complex on Monday that the Islamic Revolution has been able to acquire advanced sciences and technologies and strengthen its military capabilities with the help of its scientists and graduates.

He also mentioned that Iran has made significant progress in fields such as IT, nuclear, and defense, which are traditionally dominated by major world powers that sought to prevent other countries from entering these areas.

Eslami also highlighted Iran's achievements in space programs, citing the successful experimental launch of the country's first Omid (Hope) satellite into orbit in 2008, noting that this development caused concern among other countries who did not want Iran to have a presence in space.

Furthermore, Eslami emphasized that Iran has continued to advance its space capabilities by successfully launching scientific satellites, and has also made significant progress in the field of nuclear science.

He attributed the country's achievements to the scientific contributions of the youth, which have contributed to Iran's growing strength in various areas.

