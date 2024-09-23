Another October 7 operation awaits Israel: Palestinian official

In an interview with Quds International News Agency (Quds Press), Khraisheh praised Hezbollah’s operation against the military positions of the occupying regime.

He said the operation, which involved firing dozens of rockets on Sunday morning, showed that without any doubt the resistance movement is still strong.

“On October 7, we will experience a new one, but this time, not in Gaza, but in the north of occupied Palestine and south of Lebanon,” Khraisheh said.

Israel waged the genocidal war on Gaza on October 7 last year after the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas carried out Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against the occupying entity in response to the Israeli regime’s intensified violence against Palestinians.

