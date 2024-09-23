Sep 23, 2024, 10:37 AM
News ID: 85604540
T T
0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Pezeshkian terms UNGA session as opportunity to defend Iran’s positions

Sep 23, 2024, 10:37 AM
News ID: 85604540
Pezeshkian terms UNGA session as opportunity to defend Iran’s positions

Tehran, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has described attending the UN General Assembly as an opportunity to present and defend the views and positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Referring to the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza and the West Bank and the possibility of declaring northern Gaza as a war zone, Pezeshkian said on Monday that even living creatures on the planet have the right to life.

The countries that claim to advocate human rights, regardless of the value of humanity and human rights, do not see the Zionist regime’s crimes.

“Why aren’t these human rights advocates speaking out against the situation in Gaza?” he asked.

Elaborating on the opportunity of his presence in the UNGA session, Pezeshkian said: “We are looking for the beliefs and values ​​that the United Nations claims it wants to do something for.”

Attending the UNGA session is an opportunity to present and defend Iran’s views and positions, he stressed.

9376**4354

0 Persons
journalistALI IZADI

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .