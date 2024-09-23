Pezeshkian terms UNGA session as opportunity to defend Iran’s positions

Referring to the Zionist regime’s crimes in Gaza and the West Bank and the possibility of declaring northern Gaza as a war zone, Pezeshkian said on Monday that even living creatures on the planet have the right to life.

The countries that claim to advocate human rights, regardless of the value of humanity and human rights, do not see the Zionist regime’s crimes.

“Why aren’t these human rights advocates speaking out against the situation in Gaza?” he asked.

Elaborating on the opportunity of his presence in the UNGA session, Pezeshkian said: “We are looking for the beliefs and values ​​that the United Nations claims it wants to do something for.”

Attending the UNGA session is an opportunity to present and defend Iran’s views and positions, he stressed.

9376**4354