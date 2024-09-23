Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Sept 23

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran’s DRI output up over 11% in five months: ISPA

Production of direct reduced iron (DRI) in Iran rose by 11.6 percent during the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21), compared to the corresponding figure of preceding year, according to the data released by the Iranian Steel Producers Association (ISPA).

ISPA figures indicated that 17.506 million tons of DRI was produced in the country during the five-month period of the current year, while the opposite figure for last year stood at 15.693 million tons.

-- Tremendous role of industry in Iran’s economic resilience

Iran has made remarkable advances in science and technology through education and training, despite Western sanctions blighting almost every aspects of research during the past few decades.

In recent years, the growth in Iran’s scientific output is reported to be the fastest in the world where university population swelled from 100,000 in 1979 to 4.7 million in 2016. In 2013, about 60,000 students were studying in all PhD programs in Iran, according to the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development.

-- Iran building 2,800 km of new railways to boost cargo transit

A senior official in Iran’s Ministry of Roads and Urban Development says the country is building some 2,800 kilometers of new railways.

Kheirollah Khademi, a deputy minister, said that a bulk of the new railways being built across Iran is located along the north-south and east-west transport corridors that are aimed at increasing international cargo transit via the country. Khademi said the two main rail transport corridors in Iran are estimated to be 9,100 kilometers in length when they are completely finished.

** KAYHAN INTERNATIONAL

-- Iran: U.S., Zionists Will Not Achieve Goals With Assassinations

Iran said Sunday the United States, Israel, and their allies will not achieve their “vicious goals” despite the assassination of resistance figures, after senior Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil was assassinated in an Israeli airstrike on the southern suburbs of Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

“We offer our greetings and salutations to high spirits of martyred combatant Ibrahim Aqil and all beloved martyrs of the Path of Al-Quds, who lost their lives in the terrorist Zionist regime’s vicious attack against Beirut,” Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kan’ani wrote in a post published on X.

-- 17 Million Students Begin New School Year in Iran

Some 17 million students attended schools across Iran on Sunday as the new academic year kicked off across the country. President Massoud Pezeshkian took part in a ceremony to ring the bell of an elementary school for girls in southwest of Tehran.

In his speech, the president said the government is serious about improving the education system in Iran and providing standard facilities in order to create a conducive learning environment.

-- Kazakhstan-Iran Trade Grow 17%

Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) has reported that the value of non-oil trade between Iran and Kazakhstan rose 17 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21).

The IRICA report put the non-oil trade between the two countries at 264,416 tons worth $119.357 million, with a one percent fall in weight, year on year. Kazakhstan was Iran’s 11th top trade partner among the Islamic Republic’s neighbors in the first five months of the present year.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran submits family drama “In the Arms of the Tree” to Oscar 2025

Babak Khajeh Pasha’s directorial debut feature film “In the Arms of the Tree” has been officially chosen to represent Iran at the 2025 Academy Awards. The decision was made after a 10-day review process by the selection committee at the Farabi Cinema Foundation, which evaluated all the eligible movies screened locally since last October, Honaronline reported.

According to the announcement by the foundation, which operates under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Islamic Guidance, the nine-member committee unanimously chose “In the Arms of the Tree,” from among the three final contenders.

-- Transit via Iran’s roads rises 73% in 5 months yr/yr

The transit of commodities through the roads of Iran increased by 73 percent in the first five months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-August 21) compared to the previous year’s corresponding period, according to a report released by the Road and Urban Development Ministry.

This significant increase in road transit can indicate the improvement of the economic situation and increase in commercial activities in the road transport sector. As previously reported, the transit of commodities through the roads of Iran increased by 70 percent in the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-June 20), as compared to the same period of time in the previous year.

-- Iran prioritizes co-op with Iraq to mitigate SDSs

As sand and dust storms (SDSs) hotspots in Iraq severely affect western and southwestern regions, the administration underscores cooperating with Baghdad to address the problem.

On September 15, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi in a meeting with the head of the Department of Environment (DOE), Shina Ansari, highlighted that one of the main axes of cooperation with Iraq will focus on conducting joint environmental activities as well as following up on previous agreements made in this regard.

