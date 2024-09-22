Iran pres. gives message of peace, security upon arrival in New York

According to IRNA's reporter, Pezeshkian said that Iran’s message of peace and security and its realization is also the slogan of the United Nations, that is, peace and a future with development for all.

Instead of bloodshed, war, and killing, we must create a world where all people can live comfortably regardless of their color, race, ethnicity, and place of origin, the Iranian president said, adding that “unfortunately, the world we live in at the moment is not like this since there are double standards, some are good and some are bad, and that give rise to problems we face today”.

"Everyone living on this planet earth should have equal opportunity", he added.

Pezeshkian landed at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Sunday night, where he was welcomed by several Iranian diplomats including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi who already arrived in New York on Friday night.

Before his departure, he expressed hope that he will be the voice of the Iranian people at the UNGA meeting which he would address on Tuesday.

During his 3-day stay in New York, the Iranian president is scheduled to meet a number of world leaders, officials of other countries, religious figures as well as media personnel and Iranian expatriates.

