Ayatollah Khamenei issued a message on Sunday sympathizing with the people and families affected by the deadly explosion in the coal mine in Tabas region.

He also called on national and local authorities to do their utmost for delivering rescue and treatment services to those affected by the incident.

At least 34 miners were killed and 20 more were injured in a blast caused by gas leak in the Tabas Coal Mine in Iran’s South Khorasan province late on Saturday.

