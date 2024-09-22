IRGC dismantles Israel-linked sabotage team in Iran

The IRGC announced in a statement on Sunday that that its intelligence unit identified members of the team in six provinces, adding that all the 12 members of the group were arrested.

The statement said that the team, in cooperation with the Israeli regime, had planned a series of measures against the security of Iran.

The IRGC further said that Israel had planned those measures following the failure of the regime and its Western allies to achieve “sinister goals” against the people of Gaza and Lebanon, with “the criminal authorities of this fake and racist regime” making attempts to take the ongoing crisis into Iranian territory in order to escape the predicament they are facing these days.

