Israeli regime fails to achieve goal of increasing tension and war: Araghchi

Headling a high-ranking delegation, Araghchi arrived in the United States on Friday night. Araghchi and his accompanying delegation are visiting the US to attend the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Addressing the media reporters on Friday night, Araghchi said that this year's session of the United Nations General Assembly is being held in the conditions of West Asia; in a situation where the region is facing daily increase in tension and terrorist and criminal actions of Israel against the Palestinian people in Gaza, West Bank and Lebanon, and this has made very dangerous situation in the region, and Israel's goals to create war.

In this situation, it is natural that the most important issue in our meetings on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly and in the meetings held in the General Assembly and on its sidelines is the Non-Aligned Movement, Organization of Islamic Cooperation, BRICS, ECO, and etc., these are the main issues of the discussion of increasing tension and the criminal actions of the Zionist regime, which must be confronted by the international community, he added.

The Iranian foreign minister added that the Zionist regime is trying to move the region to a dangerous situation, and this is really a big danger for the entire international community, and the tension in the region has the possibility of expanding to other regions.

In addition to bilateral relations, which are always the subject of discussion, there are many issues such as regional issues, international crises such as the Ukraine crisis, nuclear negotiations, and other issues, Araghchi added that it is natural that the crimes of the Zionist regime, especially the crimes committed in the last two or three days, will be the main topic of these talks.

The crimes that Israel has committed in the past few days, the issues that arose in Lebanon, and the assassination that they committed against Hezbollah commander Ibrahim Aqil, these are the actions of a desperate regime that is caught in a dangerous deadlock and is trying to drag the whole region with itself into this swamp.

Araghchi left Tehran for New York on Friday to participate in the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

During his stay in New York, Araghchi is to hold various meeting with his counterpart.

6125**2050