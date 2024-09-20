Taliban representative apologizes Iran on his disrespect

This conference, which was organized by the Islamic Republic of Iran, was about the unity of the Muslims of the world, Maulvi Azizur Rehman Mansoor said.

We are also happy that the Muslims will unite and solve their problems, he added.

These meetings are necessary for the Islamic society, and its effects will be useful, he noted.

We are after more communication, coordination and friendship with Islamic countries, especially the neighboring country Iran, he stated.

Following the unconventional and unacceptable action of the representative of Afghanistan to the Islamic Unity Conference in disrespecting Iran's national anthem, the caretaker of Afghanistan embassy in Tehran was summoned to Iran's Foreign Ministry.

The 38th International Islamic Unity Conference was held with the participation of 144 foreign scholars and intellectuals from 36 countries in Tehran.

The representative of the Taliban in Tehran, who participated in the event, did not stand up during the playing of the Iranian national anthem, which caused many reactions.

