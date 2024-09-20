Sep 20, 2024, 6:16 PM
President Pezeshkian visits injured of Israeli terrorist attack

Tehran, IRNA- The Iranian President visited some of the injured people of the recent Israeli terrorist attack who were transferred to Farabi Hospital in Tehran.

President Masoud Pezeshkian was informed about the latest measures and the injured treatment process.

The ambassador of Lebanon also accompanied the president during this meeting and appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On Tuesday, a number of pager devices used by civilians and members of Hezbollah resistance movement exploded simultaneously. Hezbollah has vowed revenge for an unprecedented and deadly attack by Israel by planting explosives inside thousands of pagers imported by the group months earlier.

