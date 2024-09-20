President Pezeshkian visits injured of Israeli terrorist attack

President Masoud Pezeshkian was informed about the latest measures and the injured treatment process.

The ambassador of Lebanon also accompanied the president during this meeting and appreciated the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

On Tuesday, a number of pager devices used by civilians and members of Hezbollah resistance movement exploded simultaneously. Hezbollah has vowed revenge for an unprecedented and deadly attack by Israel by planting explosives inside thousands of pagers imported by the group months earlier.

